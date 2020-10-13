Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1,643.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,582.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,424.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,578,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,924,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

