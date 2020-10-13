Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $2,020.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,975.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,679.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,564.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,522.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,424.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

