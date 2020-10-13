Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.24. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $626.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,660 shares of company stock worth $617,754. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 553,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 88,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphatec by 825.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 481,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

