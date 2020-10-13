Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $12.60

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $14.97. Altimmune shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 46,741 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. B.Riley Securit reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $414.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 858.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

