Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $12.60

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $14.97. Altimmune shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 46,741 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

