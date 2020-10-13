Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $12.60

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $14.97. Altimmune shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 46,731 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altimmune stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Altimmune Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

