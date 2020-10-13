Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms have commented on AMAL. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

