Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,442.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,203.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,772.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

