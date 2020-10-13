AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given New $4.50 Price Target at B. Riley Securities

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price cut by B. Riley Securities from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $446.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

