American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. American Well has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

About American Well

