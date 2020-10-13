American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ:AMWL opened at $34.71 on Monday. American Well has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

