American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMWL. Cowen started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMWL opened at $34.71 on Monday. American Well has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

About American Well

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.