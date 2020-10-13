American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMWL. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWL opened at $34.71 on Monday. American Well has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.