American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. American Well has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.80.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

