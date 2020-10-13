American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $34.71 on Monday. American Well has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.