American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

American Well stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

