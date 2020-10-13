Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,455,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 260,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,254 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 483.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.38.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.51 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.83 and a 200-day moving average of $237.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

