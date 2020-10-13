Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.38.

Amgen stock opened at $239.51 on Monday. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

