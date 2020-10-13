Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.20. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 9,987,988 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.93, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.13.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2482.0000141 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) news, insider Jonathan Roe acquired 180,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider Gary Jennison acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32). Insiders bought 1,450,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,914,046 in the last ninety days.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

