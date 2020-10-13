Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Aminex plc (LON:AEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.13. Aminex shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 77,638,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves primarily in Tanzania and Europe. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its property portfolio includes the Ruvuma, Kiliwani North, and Nyuni exploration licenses located in Tanzania; and the Valeni and Viktorovka oil and gas fields in the Republic of Moldova.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.