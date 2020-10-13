Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) versus Hyperdynamics (NASDAQ:HDYNQ) Head to Head Comparison

Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ) and Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Hyperdynamics alerts:

Hyperdynamics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyperdynamics and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperdynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,181.25%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Hyperdynamics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperdynamics and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.09 $54.61 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperdynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperdynamics and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Hyperdynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Hyperdynamics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyperdynamics Company Profile

Hyperdynamics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Guinea, Northwest Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in a concession that covers an area of approximately 5,000 square miles in offshore Guinea. Hyperdynamics Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperdynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperdynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.