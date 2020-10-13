Analysts Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to Post -$1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($9.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.82) to ($6.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($4.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHV. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of ACHV opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,452,000.

Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

