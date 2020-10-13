Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.70). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

