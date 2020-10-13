Analysts Expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ CQP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.