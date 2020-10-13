Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post $1.49 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Kemper posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Kemper stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,199,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,652,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 960,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

