Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.94.

T stock opened at C$24.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

