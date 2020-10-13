Analysts Offer Predictions for Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of FOCS opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 159.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,526,247.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $3,327,939.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

