Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCBI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.35.

TCBI opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

