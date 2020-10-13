Analysts Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) PT at $107.69

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 457,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,074,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,170.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.73. 30,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,418. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

