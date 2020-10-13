Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Target Price at €82.95

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €83.07 ($97.73).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FME shares. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

ETR FME opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

