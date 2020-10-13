Analysts Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT at $26.76

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.76.

IMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab comprises approximately 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

