Analysts Set LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Price Target at $5.38

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on LRAD in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of LRAD in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. LRAD has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30 and a beta of 0.48.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, analysts predict that LRAD will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $569,296.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,783 shares of company stock valued at $629,942. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LRAD Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

