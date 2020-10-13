Analysts Set Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Price Target at $22.67

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley Securities cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Marcus alerts:

MCS opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Marcus will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 172,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 132.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marcus by 983.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.