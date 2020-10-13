Analysts Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 201,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,255,290.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 189,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,105,126.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 538,311 shares of company stock worth $6,084,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Merus by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 627,196 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Merus had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 243.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

