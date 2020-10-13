Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Target Price at GBX 501.14

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 501.14 ($6.55).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 446 ($5.83) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

LON:RTO opened at GBX 545 ($7.12) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 578 ($7.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 41.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 538.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 499.19.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Rentokil Initial will post 1418.9999051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

