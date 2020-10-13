Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $31.43

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of research firms have commented on RYTM. ValuEngine lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.18. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.96.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 45,181 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

