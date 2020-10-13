Analyzing AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) & Corteva (OTCMKTS:CTVA)

AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AMAYA Global and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A Corteva 3.68% 4.67% 2.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMAYA Global and Corteva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corteva $13.85 billion 1.82 -$959.00 million $1.43 23.49

AMAYA Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corteva.

Risk & Volatility

AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AMAYA Global and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 1 9 12 0 2.50

Corteva has a consensus price target of $30.94, suggesting a potential downside of 7.88%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corteva beats AMAYA Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

