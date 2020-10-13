Analyzing Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Condor Hospitality Trust and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Condor Hospitality Trust -27.70% -15.55% -4.95% Medical Properties Trust 38.41% 6.29% 2.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Condor Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Condor Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and Medical Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Condor Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Medical Properties Trust 0 3 9 0 2.75

Medical Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Condor Hospitality Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Condor Hospitality Trust and Medical Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Condor Hospitality Trust $61.05 million 0.49 -$5.05 million $0.94 2.67 Medical Properties Trust $854.20 million 11.60 $374.68 million $1.30 14.42

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Condor Hospitality Trust. Condor Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Condor Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Condor Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor's hotels are franchised by a number of the industry's most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

