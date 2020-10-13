Analyzing Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) and Gaia (OTCMKTS:GAIA)

Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Empire Post Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Gaia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empire Post Media and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39%

Risk and Volatility

Empire Post Media has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Empire Post Media and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gaia has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Gaia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire Post Media and Gaia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Post Media N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A Gaia $53.98 million 4.01 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -11.39

Empire Post Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaia.

Empire Post Media Company Profile

Empire Post Media, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into four channels, including Yoga, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

