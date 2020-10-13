Analyzing Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and Orthofix Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irhythm Technologies $214.55 million 34.68 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -119.38 Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.45 -$28.46 million $1.47 23.52

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irhythm Technologies -28.50% -50.23% -22.26% Orthofix Medical -5.22% 2.47% 1.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Irhythm Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Irhythm Technologies and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irhythm Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83 Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $186.44, suggesting a potential downside of 27.69%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.74%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Irhythm Technologies.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Irhythm Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

