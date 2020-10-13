Analyzing L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) & Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L OREAL CO/ADR and Gibson Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L OREAL CO/ADR $33.46 billion 5.69 $4.20 billion $1.25 54.48 Gibson Energy $5.53 billion 0.43 $137.83 million N/A N/A

L OREAL CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy.

Profitability

This table compares L OREAL CO/ADR and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L OREAL CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy 2.95% 22.63% 5.73%

Dividends

L OREAL CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. L OREAL CO/ADR pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for L OREAL CO/ADR and Gibson Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L OREAL CO/ADR 4 2 5 0 2.09 Gibson Energy 0 6 6 0 2.50

L OREAL CO/ADR currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Gibson Energy has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.65%. Given Gibson Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than L OREAL CO/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of L OREAL CO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats L OREAL CO/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, BIolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. The company sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc., a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, combined vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

