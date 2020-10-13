Analyzing Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & Mastercard (NASDAQ:MA)

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mercadolibre and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercadolibre -5.89% -3.46% -1.39% Mastercard 45.12% 129.52% 25.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Mercadolibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mercadolibre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercadolibre and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercadolibre 0 2 14 0 2.88 Mastercard 0 5 27 0 2.84

Mercadolibre presently has a consensus target price of $1,063.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $347.81, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Mercadolibre.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercadolibre and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercadolibre $2.30 billion 26.32 -$172.00 million ($1.68) -723.66 Mastercard $16.88 billion 20.87 $8.12 billion $7.77 45.31

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Mercadolibre. Mercadolibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mercadolibre has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats Mercadolibre on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

