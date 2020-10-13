Analyzing Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) & Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Quest Resource alerts:

35.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quest Resource and Nesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.15%. Nesco has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Nesco.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.12% 1.71% 1.31% Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and Nesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $98.98 million 0.32 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Nesco $264.04 million 0.82 -$27.05 million N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nesco.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Nesco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. Further, it provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Quest Resource Holding Corporation serves big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; manufacturing plants; residential and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.