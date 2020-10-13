Analyzing Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource (NYSE:NI) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NiSource and Sunnova Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $5.21 billion 1.70 $383.10 million $1.32 17.48 Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 18.32 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -9.74

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NiSource and Sunnova Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 4 5 0 2.56 Sunnova Energy International 0 0 5 0 3.00

NiSource currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than NiSource.

Volatility and Risk

NiSource has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource -1.26% 10.32% 2.27% Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95%

Summary

NiSource beats Sunnova Energy International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company owns and operates 2 coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 2,080 megawatts (MW); combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 571 MW; 3 gas-fired generating units with a capacity of 186 MW; and 2 hydroelectric generating plants with a capacity of 16 MW. It serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts; and 472,000 electricity customers in the northern part of Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

