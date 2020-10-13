Analyzing TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) and NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN)

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTN Buzztime and TEGNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.27 -$2.05 million N/A N/A TEGNA $2.30 billion 1.15 $286.23 million $1.38 8.77

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% TEGNA 9.51% 17.43% 4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NTN Buzztime and TEGNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A TEGNA 0 2 4 0 2.67

TEGNA has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.34%. Given TEGNA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than NTN Buzztime.

Volatility and Risk

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TEGNA has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TEGNA beats NTN Buzztime on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

