AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $16.75

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $18.04. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.79.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.