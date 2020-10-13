Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 1,994.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,994.17 ($26.05).

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American plc (AAL.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,923.20 ($25.13). 1,171,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,876.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,729.86. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Anglo American plc (AAL.L)’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

In other Anglo American plc (AAL.L) news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 500 shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, with a total value of £9,295 ($12,143.98). Insiders have acquired 523 shares of company stock valued at $973,679 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

