Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANIX) is one of 714 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Anixa Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 -$11.65 million -4.39 Anixa Biosciences Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.89

Anixa Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -173.60% -142.47% Anixa Biosciences Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anixa Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Anixa Biosciences Competitors 7288 19900 37796 1519 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.02%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anixa Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences competitors beat Anixa Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology focused on treating ovarian cancer. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a collaboration with Urology San Antonio, P.A. and Idaho Urologic Institute, PA for the development of Cchek, a liquid biopsy technology; and with OntoChem GmbH to develop novel Covid-19 therapeutics. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.