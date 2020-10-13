Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.71. Apex Global Brands shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 781 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 59.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

