Aphria (APHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APHA opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 5.30. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

